Historic surge in broiler chicken prices ahead of Eid

As Eidul Fitr approaches, inflation has hit the public hard, with broiler chicken prices in Punjab skyrocketing to an all-time high.

The price of chicken meat has surpassed Rs 800 per kilogram in several cities, creating concerns that beef and goat meat prices may also see further hikes during the festive period. According to media reports, the Punjab government’s efforts to control artificial inflation at the district level appear ineffective. Officially, the government has set the price of chicken meat at Rs 591 per kg, beef at Rs 800 per kg, and goat meat at Rs 1600 per kg. However, these rates are not being observed in any city across Punjab. Instead, beef is being sold at Rs 1000-1200 per kg, while goat meat is priced at Rs 2000-2200 per kgósignificantly higher than the official rates.

In a record-breaking surge, the market price of broiler chicken meat crossed Rs 800 per kg just two days before Eid. The wholesale price of a 40 kg chicken crate increased by over Rs 700 in a single day, reaching Rs 20,400. This price hike contradicts government claims that inflation has reached a nine-year low, exposing the growing economic strain on citizens.

The soaring prices have also affected Eid shopping, which saw a significant decline this year. Shopkeepers report that the cost of raw materials has led to a sharp increase in the prices of clothing, footwear, and other essentials, making shopping unaffordable for many. Compared to previous years, the enthusiasm for Eid shopping appears subdued, as economic challenges have significantly weakened purchasing power.

Consumers, particularly from middle and lower-income groups, express frustration over the financial strain. Men and women visiting markets report that while the quality of clothes and shoes remains unchanged, their prices have surged unreasonably. Many parents lament that despite their best efforts to ensure their children enjoy Eid, skyrocketing prices force them to leave markets empty-handed.

The inflation crisis continues to deepen, leaving the public grappling with financial hardships during what should be a joyous occasion. With rising costs affecting essential commodities and festive shopping alike, citizens are urging authorities to take immediate measures to control price surges and provide relief to struggling households.