Mari petroleum boosts Pakistan’s energy with third oil and gas find

Mari Petroleum Limited has made its third significant discovery of oil and gas in North Waziristan in just over a month. The new reserves were found in the Waziristan Block. This discovery promises to boost Pakistan’s energy resources. The company expects to extract 2.38 million cubic feet of gas per day and 122 barrels of crude oil daily from the new reserves.

Earlier, in March, Mari Petroleum had announced its second discovery in the same block. This find was expected to produce 2.05 million cubic feet of gas and 117 barrels of oil per day. Both discoveries are expected to contribute significantly to meeting the country’s energy demands.

Mari Petroleum’s first discovery came in February 2025 from the Waziristan Block. The initial find produced 1.3 million cubic feet of gas per day, along with 20 barrels of crude oil per day. This discovery marked a promising start for the company in the region.

With each new discovery, Mari Petroleum is playing a key role in increasing Pakistan’s oil and gas supply. These continuous discoveries highlight the potential of the Waziristan Block. The company’s efforts are crucial for enhancing energy security in the country.