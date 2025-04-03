Punjab Launches Minority Advisory Council to Foster Religious Inclusion and Harmony/ April 2,2025

LAHORE : In a significant move towards safeguarding minority rights and promoting interfaith harmony, the Punjab government has launched the Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP). This groundbreaking initiative has been widely welcomed by religious minorities across the province.

Shahid Rehmat, Director of the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) and a core member of MACP, described the council as a milestone in ensuring equal opportunities and social cohesion. , he said, “The MACP will provide strategic guidance to the provincial government on issues concerning minority protection and inclusion.”

Comprising influential faith leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives, and human rights advocates, the MACP is designed to address the pressing challenges faced by religious minorities in Punjab. Shahid Rehmat highlighted that the council will play a pivotal role in shaping government policies, recommending legislative reforms, and fostering interfaith dialogue to encourage peaceful coexistence.

Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, expressed confidence in the council’s ability to effect meaningful change. “This initiative signals a new era of commitment towards the protection and empowerment of minority communities,” he stated.

Minority community members and MACP representatives have expressed their satisfaction over the inclusion of Shahid Rehmat, a dedicated advocate for religious inclusion and the Executive Director of YDF. With extensive experience in peacebuilding and policy advocacy, Shahid has played a vital role in training youth leaders to champion interfaith dialogue.

“I am honored to be part of the Minority Advisory Council and contribute to policies that uphold minority rights and religious harmony. This is a collective effort, and together, we will strive for an inclusive and peaceful Punjab,” said Shahid Rehmat.

Kamran Bhatti , a political figure from Faisalabad expressed satisfaction over formation of MACP and said that the objective of MACP is Advising the Punjab Government on policies to protect minority rights.

By MACP , we will be Strengthening legal frameworks to combat discrimination and hate speech.

Kamran Bhatti further added that The establishment of MACP underscores the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive society where all religious communities feel protected and valued. This initiative is expected to pave the way for lasting positive change in the province.