Pakistan faces immediate setback as Trump imposes 29% tariff

US President Donald Trump recently announced a 29% tariff on goods imported from Pakistan. This decision comes as part of a broader move to impose tariffs on several countries, ranging from rivals to allies. The new levy targets Pakistan’s key exports to the US, especially its textile sector, which is heavily reliant on this market. This sudden shift could have immediate negative impacts on Pakistan’s economy.

Economists suggest the immediate effects will be adverse, as the US is Pakistan’s largest trade partner. Ali Hasnain, an expert from LUMS, highlighted that the US market absorbs almost a fifth of Pakistan’s exports. However, even if these exports were wiped out, the economic impact would remain relatively small compared to the mismanagement that has already affected Pakistan’s economy. Despite this, Pakistan must look for ways to offset these negative consequences, especially within its textile industry.

Long-term effects remain uncertain. Analysts like Sajid Amin argue that while the immediate impact may be harsh, Pakistan has opportunities. The country could innovate in industries where it has advantages. Additionally, exploring new markets and diversifying trade relationships would be key. However, experts caution that this shift will take time, and the US will remain a crucial player in Pakistan’s trade relations for the foreseeable future.

Pakistan’s textile sector, which forms the bulk of its exports to the US, will likely face significant challenges. The higher tariffs on competitor nations could offer some relief to Pakistan’s textile industry. Yet, experts warn that alternatives to the US market are not easily accessible, and any transition to new markets will take considerable effort. Pakistan will need to explore ways to make its exports more competitive and adjust to these changing trade dynamics.