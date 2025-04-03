Amazon makes bold bid to save TikTok from US ban

Amazon has made a last-minute offer to purchase TikTok, which is facing a potential ban in the United States if it is not sold by its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The offer was made in a letter to officials involved in negotiations about the sale. The goal is to address national security concerns over TikTok’s ties to China. President Donald Trump has said he is confident a buyer for TikTok’s US operations will be found by Saturday, the deadline set for the sale.

Despite Amazon’s offer, sources familiar with the talks report that the bid is not being taken seriously by those involved. The focus of the negotiations is reportedly shifting toward a solution that would see US investors in ByteDance roll over their stakes into a new, independent TikTok. This would reduce the proportion of Chinese investors and ensure the app operates more under US control.

In addition to the current US investors, new ones like Oracle and Blackstone could join the deal. Oracle has been closely involved with TikTok’s US operations, as much of the app’s American data is stored on Oracle servers. Oracle’s chairman, Larry Ellison, is also known to have strong ties with President Trump, which could make the company a key player in the negotiations.

TikTok faces the looming threat of a ban due to a law passed last year, which requires the app to split from ByteDance or face being shut down in the United States. This law is fueling the urgency of the sale, and the outcome of these talks will determine the app’s future in the US market.