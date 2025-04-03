PSX Opens in Green, Gains Over 60 Points in Early Trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the trading session on a positive note on Thursday, following a six-day break for Eidul Fitr. The market gained over 60 points in early trading.

As of 9:55 AM, the benchmark KSE-100 Index stood at 117,867.85 points, up from 117,806.74 points in the previous session.

Market Outlook & Impact of US Tariffs

Market analysts suggest that the recent announcement by the US President regarding a 29% tariff on Pakistan could have a significant impact on the stock market.

It is important to note that similar tariff policies have already influenced global commodity markets, particularly affecting gold and oil prices.

Market Performance in the Previous Week

The PSX experienced volatility throughout the past week, ultimately closing in the red on March 27, 2025, due to profit-taking.

The KSE-100 Index recorded a weekly decline of 635 points (0.05%), settling at 117,807 points, down from 118,442.18 points in the previous week.

The average daily trading volume on the ready counter was 317 million shares.

Total market capitalization dropped by Rs 25 billion, closing at Rs 14.374 trillion, compared to Rs 14.399 trillion a week earlier.

Market participants remain cautious as they assess the potential impact of new US trade policies on Pakistan’s economy and financial markets.