Netanyahu visits Hungary despite ICC arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary for four days. This is despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over war crimes in Gaza. Hungary is a founding member of the ICC but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Hungary will ignore the warrant.

Netanyahu is facing accusations of having ties with Qatar. He plans to meet Orban for a press conference during his visit. He has denied the accusations, calling them “fake news.”

This will be Netanyahu’s second trip abroad since the ICC issued the arrest warrants. The warrants are related to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Netanyahu visited Washington in February before this.

Orban strongly supports Netanyahu, calling the ICC’s actions “brazen and completely unacceptable.” Israel has rejected the charges, claiming they are politically motivated. Israel believes it has the right to defend itself.