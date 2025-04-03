PM Shehbaz and CM Sarfraz Bugti unite for Balochistan’s progress

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss key issues facing the province. They focused on the province’s security situation, ongoing protests, and federal development initiatives. PM Shehbaz assured Bugti that the government is committed to prioritizing Balochistan’s development. The leaders emphasized working together for the province’s progress.

During the meeting, Bugti congratulated the Prime Minister on Eid al-Fitr. Both leaders discussed Balochistan’s political, economic, and security challenges in detail. They also talked about the progress of federal projects in the region. The Prime Minister pledged to speed up development efforts to improve the living standards of Balochistan’s residents.

After the meeting, Bugti shared his satisfaction on social media about the full support from the federal government. He emphasized that the ongoing projects will stabilize Balochistan’s economy and improve public welfare. He also assured that the provincial government is taking active measures to address Balochistan’s challenges and involve all stakeholders in the development process.

In addition, Bugti met with several key political leaders, including Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and Maulana Abdul Wasay, to discuss political cooperation. They agreed on the importance of political unity to resolve Balochistan’s issues. Bugti emphasized that all positive recommendations should be valued to ensure peace and prosperity in the province.