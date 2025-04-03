Toll tax hike: NHA increases rates by up to 50% on major highways

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has raised toll tax rates by 15% to 50%, effective from April 1. This marks the second toll hike within three months, following a similar increase in January. The new rates apply to national highways and major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35, affecting both private and commercial vehicles.

Under the revised rates, the toll for cars has increased from Rs60 to Rs70, while vans and jeeps will now pay Rs150, up from Rs100. Bus tolls have gone up from Rs200 to Rs250, and tolls for 2-3 axle trucks are now set at Rs300. Articulated trucks will now pay Rs550, a Rs50 increase. These changes are part of a broader adjustment across multiple highways and routes.

On key motorways like M1 Islamabad-Peshawar, tolls for cars have increased from Rs550 to Rs700, while the toll for wagons has risen from Rs850 to Rs1,150. Similarly, the toll on the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway has risen from Rs700 to Rs800, while M4 and M5 motorways have also seen increases ranging from Rs100 to Rs150. The toll on the M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla route has increased to Rs650, and the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route now costs Rs300 for cars.

For larger commercial vehicles, the revised toll rates range from Rs850 to Rs5,750, depending on vehicle type and route. The NHA has not issued a detailed explanation for the hike, but officials indicated that the increases are necessary to cover rising infrastructure and maintenance costs for these roads.