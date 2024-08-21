Women driver booked over deadly Karachi accident

The Karachi police on Tuesday said it had booked a woman, who was involved in a deadly accident on Karsaz Road a day ago, over murder charges. On Monday evening, a speeding SUV killed two people, including a woman, and injured three others. Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General Ahmad Nawaz Cheema had told Dawn that a woman was driving a Toyota car in an “extremely negligent manner”. According to Cheema, the car hit a motorcycle apparently while negotiating a turn from Tipu Sultan Road towards the service road of Muslim League House. The vehicle then hit two more motorcycles and overturned after colliding with a car parked on the road. Five people were injured in the accident, with two of them succumbing to their injuries after being taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment. In a statement, the District East police’s spokesperson confirmed that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspect.