Sindh governor inaugurates 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori said on 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai that Sindh was a land of saints and Sufis, known for its messages of peace, brotherhood and love.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of Urs, Tessori on Tuesday highlighted that Sindh contributes a major role to the country’s economy and faces significant challenges, including issues of electricity, water, gas, health and education.

He also prayed for the prosperity of Sindh and the country. He said that he wants to give good news to the business community of Pakistan that they should be patient as our Army Chief General Hafiz Asim Munir was protecting the country’s borders, the economic team of Pakistan was also working in the same way, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council. (SIFC) was trying to improve the economy of the country.

He also mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were committed to strengthening the economy and that Sindh will play a key role in overcoming the economic crisis and boosting exports.

Governor also expressed the hope that Sindh will become a hub for information technology. He added that 50,000 students have been receiving education at the Governor House for the past six months, with some earning in between $600 to $800. This initiative will soon be extended to Hyderabad, where a test was conducted and results were expected in a couple of days.

Regarding the recent flood situation in the province, Tessori expressed sadness and stated that he has written to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Prime Minister to seek assistance for flood victims. He said that there was no rivalry between him and the Sindh government. On questions about his relation with the PPP, he reaffirmed his strong ties with President Zardari and stated that he considers provincial minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah as a close associate.