PM announces nationwide expansion of digital wallets for payments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the scope of digital wallets would be expanded across the country and the provinces would be integrated into the digital payment system through a coordinated framework.

The prime minister, addressing a ceremony to acknowledge individuals showing outstanding performance in the success of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, said that modern payment methods enabled smooth transfer of funds and these payments were made transparently while maintaining the dignity of deserving individuals.

The prime minister said that funds were transferred efficiently and transparently through digital wallets, adding that 79% of the funds were disbursed digitally under the programme.

He observed that the old payment system had many flaws which were rectified through the modern system, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further opined that positive results emerged from the steps taken to modernize the system and hinted that the scope of digital wallets would be expanded nationwide as provinces would also be included in the digital payment system through an integrated framework.

Next year, he said, 100% utilization of funds through digital methods would be ensured.

During the ceremony, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Amir Ahmed Ali gave a detailed briefing on the PM Ramazan Relief Package and digital wallets.

On the occasion, the prime minister gave away honourary shields to officers from public and private organizations who played a significant role in implementing the PM Ramazan Relief Package.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met with Project Director of the Higher education Commission (HEC), Saima Naureen and appreciated her high performance in supervising the programme of modern training in the field of agriculture for Pakistani students in China.

During the call on the prime minister by Saima Naureen, the PM lauded her passion for public service and termed it exemplary for government officers

PM Shehbaz while acknowledging the efforts of the HEC Project Director underlined that her journey to China with the students and solving their problems amid personal supervision of all the arrangements for their stay in the Chinese university was commendable.

The prime minister noted that such officers busy in public service day and night were the ones who were truly entitled to promotion and privileges.

“By the grace of Allah, the first batch of students has arrived in China for modern agriculture training,” PM Shehbaz said.

In the meeting, Saima Naureen informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the students during this entire process and made recommendations for resolving them in the future. The prime minister presented a certificate of appreciation and a shield to Saima Naureen in recognition of her excellent performance.

She added that the students had reached Xi’an University safely and were undergoing training.

The prime minister directed a third-party validation to check the transparency of the selection process for sending Pakistani students to China for training in modern agriculture. Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar and senior officers attended the meeting.