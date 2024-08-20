Nimra was harassed, no kidnap attempt made: police

In a rather peculiar turn of events, the alleged abduction of model and actress Nimra Khan in Karachi, the police said it was not a case of kidnapping but that of harassment. According to DSP Rupita, investigation disclosed that the suspect was riding a motorcycle and had no accomplices. Initially, it was mentioned that the model had been abducted, following which District South’s DIG and SSP ordered a thorough investigation. The investigation, led by Darakshan DSP, found that the incident was related to harassment rather than attempted kidnapping. In light of recent harassment cases involving women, both of which resulted in arrests, police have developed a route map for the suspect in the Nimra Khan case.