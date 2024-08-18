Janet Jackson reveals her famous cousins

The Jackson 5 may just have to update their band name. Janet Jackson shared that she and her siblings are related to yet another legendary singer: Stevie Wonder.

“He’s our cousin,” the 58-year-old said on the Aug. 13 episode of BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.”

But the surprises didn’t end there-the “Rhythm Nation” singer confirmed that the family tree has a few more hidden branches. “So is Tracy Chapman,” she continued with a chuckle. “So is Samuel L Jackson. He would be a cousin too. I mean, he’s not my brother.”

It’s unclear just how direct the lineage is, though Janet confirmed that the “Fast Car” singer and Hateful Eight actor are her cousins-a relation that even Samuel was unaware of when asked about his connection to Michael Jackson during a 2017 interview with Wired.

For Janet, having famous family members is nothing new, considering her brothers had already formed their pop band before her birth in 1966. While growing up in the limelight had its ups and downs, Janet has said that some of her favorite memories took place at their home music studio.

“I would go in there and just watch my brothers rehearse all the time,” she said in the 2022 documentary series Janet Jackson. “Everything I could I would try to be in the middle of my brothers.”

As Janet recounted, “We always had fun and I loved being around them. So, when they had to work and travel, I missed them.” Although she was close with her brothers Randy and Michael, her dynamic with the latter changed when his superstardom exploded. “I remember really loving the Thriller album, but for the first time that’s when I felt it was different between the two of us, that a shift was happening,” Janet shared. “That’s the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn’t as fun as he used to be.”