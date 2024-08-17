Governor Punjab gifts Rs2mn, car to Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympian Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was awarded with a cheque of Rs2 million and a car by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider. A ceremony was organised in honor of Arshad Nadeem by Sardar Saleem Haider at the Governor House Lahore. The gold medalist was warmly welcomed and garlanded on arrival. Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem congratulated Arshad on coming to the Governor House. He also congratulated Nadeem’s mother and family, because of him, the country got happiness after a long time. He said that the people of all over Pakistan expressed happiness. Our national hero is being welcomed all over the country. Everyone is celebrating, Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal for Pakistan, and it is expected that he will also break the world record. On this occasion, the Olympian gold medalist said that Allah has honored the whole of Pakistan including him. ‘I am grateful to the Governor of Punjab who honored me, I got the gold medal in the Olympics with the prayers of my parents and the nation. I will get the award for the country in the future too’. Arshad Nadeem stated that the respect received by the nation is a great honour for any athlete, I will prepare hard for the upcoming competitions.