KP announces Rs 0.5m for Taekwondo medalist Aamir Khan

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jahan has said that the provincial government is strongly encouraging the development of major talent in the province..

This is our valuable asset, he said, adding, ?After winning the gold medal in the international Taekwondo competitions in Thailand, Amir Khan, a player from the province, has made the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa famous all over the world and we are feeling proud.?

Aamir Khan has presented a soft image of Pakistan and especially the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Thailand. He also presented a prize check of Rs. 0.5 million and assured him of providing them with other necessary training equipment and facilities related to their sports, and all support in case of participation in international competitions.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan specially invited the world Taekwondo players from Swat who won the gold medal in the World Taekwondo competitions in his office at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Friday.

Among others, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Fazal Hakeem Khan and officials of the Sports Department were also present. On this occasion, the Sports Adviser congratulated the Taekwondo player for his excellent performance and said that he has shown his talent, effort and sport.

Recently the Inter Academies Games 2024 for the merged districts have been started which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will continue till August 18. An opportunity should be provided to bring forward the players with natural abilities in every region and then financial support will also be given to these players, he added.

“We are also working on the improvement of infrastructure for sports so that the availability of playgrounds and other facilities is possible for the youth to create a healthy society across the province and they become useful citizens of this society by being attracted towards positive activities,” Syed Fakhr Jahan said.

During the meeting, he praised Aamir Khan for his success and encouraged him by assuring him of all possible support from the provincial government. During the meeting, Taekwondo player Aamir Khan thanked him for inviting him and encouraged him. He assured that he would continue his efforts and hard work to win more medals in future.