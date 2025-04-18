PM Shehbaz pledges to defeat terrorism in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has committed to a strong fight against terrorism in Pakistan. He spoke during a high-level meeting about the country’s law and order situation. The prime minister vowed to crush terrorists and ensure they never threaten Pakistan again. He emphasized the government’s determination to eradicate terrorism completely.

During his speech, PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of unity in this struggle. He praised the dedicated efforts of security forces and provincial governments in combating terrorism. The prime minister acknowledged their sacrifices and tireless work to keep the nation safe. He assured full support from the federal government to enhance provincial capabilities.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif urged all provinces and institutions to collaborate. He stressed that putting aside differences is crucial for eliminating terrorism. He also called for tougher actions against smuggling and human trafficking networks. Ensuring that smugglers face justice is a priority for the government.

In addition, the prime minister discussed ongoing projects aimed at enhancing security. He called for the rapid completion of Safe City projects. He noted the establishment of a new Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center. The Forensic Science Agency is also operational in Islamabad, with improvements underway in Punjab. He concluded by urging the nation to work together for peace and security.