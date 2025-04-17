Rupee sheds 5 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.56. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.75 and Rs282.25, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 30 paisa to close at Rs319.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs319.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs371.61 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs372.35. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 4 paisa each to close at Rs76.39 and 74.78 respectively.