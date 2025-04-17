PM reaffirms commitment to strengthening multi-sector UK ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its relations with the United Kingdom across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed these views during a meeting with UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Faith, Communities and Resettlement, Lord Wajid Khan, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday. The prime minister acknowledged the positive role of the British Pakistani diaspora in fostering stronger bilateral ties, describing them as a vital bridge between the two countries. He also conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Prime Minister Sharif appreciated Lord Khan’s ongoing efforts to enhance Pakistan-UK relations and explore new opportunities for collaboration. During the meeting, Lord Wajid Khan briefed the Prime Minister on his recent engagements and initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Separately, Lord Khan held a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present.