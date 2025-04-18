Severe weather alert: hailstorm and heavy rain expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas. Intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms are predicted from Friday evening to Saturday. This warning comes after a previous hailstorm caused damage in the federal capital and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The advisory specifically targets the Pothohar region and parts of Punjab. Strong winds and heavy rain could damage infrastructure and agriculture. Additionally, high-speed winds may uproot trees and lead to temporary power outages, while hailstorms pose risks to vehicles and roofs, especially those with glass surfaces.

Residents should take necessary precautions. They are advised to secure loose items outside their homes. Furthermore, it is best to avoid non-essential travel during this severe weather event.

To stay informed, citizens can download the official Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app for real-time updates. Tourists and locals in affected areas should monitor trusted news sources to stay safe and prepared.