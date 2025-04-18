PPP calls for IRSA chairman’s resignation over water theft issues

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is demanding the resignation of Zafar Mehmood, the Chairman of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). This demand arises from the decision to open the Taunsa-Panjnad Link Canal in Punjab while Sindh faces a severe water shortage. PPP’s Sindh President, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, criticized this move during a press conference in Hyderabad.

Khuhro argued that opening the canal is unconstitutional and represents a failure on IRSA’s part. He stated that both the Taunsa and Chashma-Jhelum link canals should only carry floodwater and should not be used during a drought. He believes the IRSA chairman should acknowledge this mistake and resign from his position.

Furthermore, Khuhro pointed out that the authority has failed to uphold the 1991 Water Accord. He stressed the need for IRSA to stop river water theft and guarantee that Sindh receives its fair share of water.

In light of these issues, the PPP emphasizes the importance of accountability within the authority. They seek immediate action to address the ongoing water crisis and protect the rights of Sindh’s residents.