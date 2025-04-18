PM Shehbaz pledges inclusive development for all provinces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the government will convert a notoriously dangerous road in Balochistan, known as the “bloody track,” into a modern highway after it claimed nearly 2,000 lives.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jinnah Square Underpass in Islamabad, Sharif said the upgraded highway would be built to motorway standards. The project is expected to cost over Rs 300 billion and be completed within two years.

PM Shehbaz criticised those opposing road projects in Balochistan, calling them narrow-minded. “We will complete the Karachi, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Quetta highway projects to the highest standard,” he vowed.

He added that this initiative reflects the aspirations of the people of Balochistan and is aimed at enhancing connectivity and ensuring safer travel in the province. The Prime Minister said the government had also doubled Balochistan’s quota in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive development. “The vision of the government and armed forces is to move forward with all provinces together,” he said.

He praised recent economic improvements, claiming that teamwork had helped stabilise the national economy and set the country on a path toward growth. PM Shehbaz credited officials in Islamabad, including administrator Mohsin Naqvi, for efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and traffic flow.

Earlier this week, the prime minister said that the recent fuel price reductions would not be passed on to the public immediately, and instead, those savings would be directed toward upgrading Balochistan’s vital N-25 highway.

Separately, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister was on an official visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and affirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its bilateral relations with Hungary in various sectors, including trade, investment, and energy. He also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Orban to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the discussions held between the two sides at the Foreign Minister level earlier in the day. He noted with satisfaction the signing of understandings between Pakistan and Hungary on visa abolition for diplomatic passport holders, as well as cooperation in the field of culture, archaeology and cultural heritage.

While underscoring the importance of B2B exchanges, the Prime Minister welcomed the Hungarian business delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister that participated in the Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum, held in Islamabad on Thursday.

In addition to bilateral ties, the Prime Minister also discussed regional and global developments, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue to overcome the challenges in the current environment.