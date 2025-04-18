New biometric system to eliminate fake case filings in Lahore

Lahore’s district judiciary has launched a biometric case filing system. Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced this initiative to combat bogus cases. The Supreme Court directed this change, and it has received positive feedback from lawyers.

Under the new system, biometric verification is mandatory for anyone filing a case. Justice Neelum highlighted that if litigants can meet their lawyers, they can also complete the biometric process. This step aims to ensure authenticity in legal proceedings.

Moreover, the Lahore High Court now offers a live daily cause list on its mobile app. This allows lawyers and litigants to see which cases are scheduled in real-time. Soon, LED screens will display this information outside courtrooms for added convenience.

Justice Neelum affirmed her commitment to judicial reforms. She stressed the importance of modernizing court systems to provide quick and quality justice for all.