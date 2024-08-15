Khalilur Rehman says there is agenda behind drama serial ‘Barzakh’

Giving comments on drama serial ‘Barzakh’, playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar has said efforts are being made to convince society through such drams and films to accept homosexuality. Appearing on a TV show, the eminent writer and director said, “There is an agenda behind such movies, we are opting for the wrong way, we should do welfare work for our intersex community rather than falling prey to this Western agenda, they are basically demanding its acceptance in our society, he said. In the show, Khalilur Rehman Qamar opened up about many things including the ongoing Barzakh controversy. He also talked about Maria B’s noble cause. Talking about Maria B, he said, “I am standing behind her in this cause, she is really a genuine woman who has been doing a lot of efforts to save our religious and social structure and values. “I salute her, there is an agenda behind such movies, we are opting for the wrong way, we should do welfare work for our intersex community rather than falling prey to this Western agenda, they are basically demanding its acceptance in our society. “I feel sad for the people who have become a tool in this including actors, writers and directors. I have conveyed whatever I had to say regarding this, Maria B is doing her job in this regard and I am standing with her.