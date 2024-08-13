Pakistan unveils new visa policy; abolishes fees for 126 countries

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar announced the launch of a new visa policy on the occasion of Independence Day.

The policy, which takes effect from today at noon, abolishes visa fees for citizens of 126 countries and simplifies the visa application process.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister Tarar highlighted the government’s efforts to facilitate international travel to Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage. “Our country is blessed with every natural blessing,” he remarked, underscoring the desire to attract tourists from around the globe. Under the new policy, visitors from the designated 126 countries will be able to apply for a 90-day visa by filling out a simplified form containing only 30 questions. The visa will be issued immediately upon completion of the form, significantly reducing the bureaucracy and delays that have previously hindered tourist arrivals.

Moreover, special provisions have been made for residents of Gulf countries, who will be granted visas upon arrival simply by presenting their passports. “The doors of Pakistan are being opened to the world,” the minister declared, noting that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance Pakistan’s international image and attract more foreign visitors. Minister Tarar also reassured potential tourists that their safety and security are top priorities for the government. He mentioned that security agencies will be kept informed of tourist arrivals and that the Ministry of Interior is coordinating with provincial governments to ensure robust security arrangements.

Additionally, the minister noted the significant growth in the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, where efforts are being made to promote quality and affordable accommodation for visitors. This move is expected to further boost the region’s appeal as a top destination for both domestic and international tourists. In a related announcement, Minister Tarar revealed that the federal cabinet will formally welcome Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, at Noor Khan Air Base. He lauded Nadeem’s historic victory, calling it a momentous achievement for the nation. Comparing Nadeem’s triumph to Pakistan’s 1992 Cricket World Cup victory, Tarar stated, “The honor brought by Arshad Nadeem is greater than that of the 1992 World Cup.” He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally met Nadeem before his departure to Paris and would extend a grand welcome upon his return. The minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting athletes, both before and after their success. He noted that Arshad Nadeem himself acknowledged the support provided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, describing himself as “a plant planted by the Prime Minister.”