NSIT City featured on iconic Times Square

In a historic move coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has taken a monumental step to elevate the nation’s global presence by promoting its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, at the iconic New York Times Square. This unprecedented promotion marks the first time a Pakistani authority’s project has been highlighted at this globally recognized landmark, a venue synonymous with international brand exposure.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the visionary leadership of CBD Punjab’s CEO, Imran Amin, the initiative aims to project a positive and progressive image of Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Punjab’s contributions to the nation’s development. The NSIT City project, being the largest and first IT city in Pakistan, is set to revolutionize the landscape of IT education and economic development in Punjab.

Commenting on the achievement CEO CBD Punja Imran Amin said “At CBD Punjab, our foremost priority is to place Pakistan at the forefront of global innovation and development. The unveiling of NSIT City at New York Times Square is not just a promotion; it’s a testament to our commitment to driving international investment and positioning Pakistan as a leader in the IT sector.”

This strategic promotion is anticipated to draw significant international investment interest, enhancing the global appeal and reach of the NSIT City project. By showcasing the project at such a prestigious location, CBD Punjab is reinforcing Pakistan’s potential as a hub for technological innovation and economic growth.

The NSIT City project is a pioneering venture that underscores Pakistan’s ambition to be a major player on the world stage, particularly in the fields of IT and economic development. With this initiative, CBD Punjab is setting a new benchmark for how Pakistan’s projects can be positioned on the global platform, attracting investors and stakeholders from around the world.