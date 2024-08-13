Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians come together to mark Pakistan’s I-Day

Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians came together in good numbers for Independence Day celebrations at the YMCA.

The chief guest at the function was Ramesh Singh Aurora, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ramesh Singh Aurora while the guests of honour included Rev Zaman Sultan, John William, Ghulam Nabi Rana, Rao Dilshad, Muhammad Zaman and Saira Jehan. General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz briefed the guests about the role YMCA played as a movement in the freedom struggle. “The decision to vote in favour of Pakistan was taken in the YMCA Hall in a meeting presided by Speaker Punjab Assembly SP Singha and General Secretary YMCA Rallia Ram,” Emanuel said.

Minister Aurora said youth of Pakistan is very positive. “The government of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a lot of steps to ensure religious harmony. The minorities are given opportunities to excel in life,” he said.

“The CM has clear vision for progress of minorities and their protection is top priority of her government,” the minister maintained. He praised the YMCA efforts for bringing together youth of all religions.

Program Secretary YMCA Iram Nelson said YMCA has specially started a gym for women and also plans to opening a hostel for women. The whole function was held in Punjabi language. A declamation contest of speech giving art was held among students, who also presented national songs. In the end children also made a presentation of folk dance and music.