DG ISPR to hold press conference amid rising tensions with India

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director-General of ISPR, will hold a key press conference today at 6:30 PM. This comes amid increasing tensions between Pakistan and India, following recent developments in the region.

The tensions escalated after an attack on local tourists in Pahalgam, India. In response, India accused Pakistan and took aggressive actions. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave by April 30, 2025. Furthermore, India canceled visas for Pakistanis, heightening the diplomatic rift.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee reacted swiftly. It imposed countermeasures, limiting India’s diplomatic presence in Pakistan to just 30 individuals. The committee also warned that disrupting Pakistan’s water supply would be viewed as an act of war. Water resources remain a crucial matter for Pakistan.

This situation has raised global concerns due to the possibility of further escalation. While Pakistan called for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack, India maintained a hardline approach instead of pursuing peace efforts. The press conference will likely address these critical issues.