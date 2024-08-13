Imran warns of protests if CJP’s tenure extended

Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has warned of potential protests if the government disregards decisions concerning reserved seats and attempts to extend the Chief Justice’s term.

During an informal discussion with journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan expressed his discontent with the current political climate, comparing Pakistan’s situation to that of Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina. “Our conditions are worse than Bangladesh’s” Khan claimed.

Describing the conditions, the PTI’s supremo noted that Hasina Wajid had appointed her own Army Chief, Chief Justice, and police chiefs while sidelining opposition parties. He drew parallels between these events and Pakistan, stating “These events have occurred and are occurring in Pakistan as well.” In a critique of the government’s handling of the 9 May incidents, Khan accused the authorities of orchestrating a crackdown on PTI under false pretenses.

“The same people who stole footage of 9 May were responsible for the events of that day. Half of our leadership was jailed, while the rest went underground or were coerced out of the party.” stated Khan.

The former premier warned that any attempt to extend the Chief Justice’s term or disregard Supreme Court decisions would result in widespread protests.

The former Prime Minister further condemned the alleged electoral fraud, stating that the government’s fear of exposure is leading them to place their own judges in tribunals and violate the constitution by not holding elections in two provinces. This, he argued, is a deliberate effort to avoid the scrutiny that would come with reopening constituencies.

He warned that the nation is on edge, with the potential for widespread unrest if these issues are not addressed.

Meanwhile, the PTI has called for the issuance of a notification regarding the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). “The PTI demands notification regarding the next CJP be issued,” Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said while talking to the media along with other party leaders on Monday.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the extension [in the term of the incumbent CJP] is entirely inadmissible.” The PTI’s demand came as Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified last month that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not interested in his extension.

Separately, the PTI has announced plans for peaceful demonstrations across Punjab on Tuesday, August 13, the eve of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. The protests are intended to call for the release of several detained party leaders and workers, including PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Hammad Azhar, Acting President and General Secretary of PTI Central Punjab, confirmed that the party will stage a major demonstration at Liberty Chowk in Lahore at 11pm on August 13. The protest will feature a significant turnout of PTI supporters and will be marked by the display of national and party flags.

Azhar emphasised that the demonstrations aim to secure the release of Imran Khan alongside other prominent PTI figures including Bushra Bibi, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and various other detained party members. These individuals have been held for approximately a year under what PTI describes as unjust circumstances.