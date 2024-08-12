PIA faces Rs21.81bn loss due to extended aircraft grounding

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered a financial setback exceeding Rs 21.81 billion due to the prolonged grounding of its aircraft for maintenance, as revealed in a recent audit report.

According to the report, routine maintenance of PIA’s aircraft took between 44 to 239 days, far longer than standard timeframes. This delay, attributed to administrative negligence, resulted in significant operational and financial losses totaling Rs 21.815 billion.

The airline’s management was informed of the issue in September 2023. In response, they cited financial constraints and payment issues as the primary reasons for the delays in timely repairs and maintenance.

The Auditor General has instructed the PIA administration to provide documentary evidence related to the financial implications of the prolonged aircraft grounding. The report also highlighted concerns over recurring issues, noting that a similar case of Rs 38.4 billion in irregularities had been raised previously, making the current situation even more alarming.