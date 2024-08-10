Pakistan has significant place in Muslim world, says imam Masjid-e-Nabawi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Friday met with Masjid-e-Nabawi’s Imam Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair. According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Al-Budair said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. During the meeting, COAS Munir and Imam Al-Budair expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations as they discussed matters of mutual interest. The army chief welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit the Masjid-e-Nabawi’s imam to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of the country. At the end, the imam prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah, said the military’s media wing.