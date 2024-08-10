Compensation cheques disbursed among destitute overseas families

Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman BoG, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation distributed compensation cheques amongst 12 families of destitute overseas Pakistanis, amounting to Rs. 4.8 million (Rs.400,000/- each). On the occasion, he also engaged with the families of overseas Pakistanis and extended his condolences for their loved ones who lost their lives while working abroad.

He informed them that aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister, the Government is according top priority to expatriates and determined to address all problems being faced by them both in Pakistan and abroad. He also shared with them his efforts to raise compensation amount reasonably, depending upon availability of financial resources.

Such compensation is paid to the families of those Pakistanis who lose their lives or get injured while working abroad. This amount is in addition to the compensation paid by employers of the respective countries and a fixed amount of Rs. one million paid by State Life Insurance.

The Chairman, BoG, OPF reiterated that his organization (OPF) has been and is available to extend all possible help to overseas Pakistanis in times of need for redressal of their grievances.