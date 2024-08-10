Punjab boards announce class 9 exam results

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has officially announced the results for the Class 9th examinations. A total of 287,000 candidates participated in the exams this year, marking a significant turnout of students.

According to Zahid Mian, the controller of examinations for the Lahore board, more than 127,000 students successfully passed the exams. However, 159,000 students did not manage to clear the exams, reflecting a challenging year for many.

The overall success rate for this year’s Class IX exams stands at 44%, indicating a 6% decrease compared to last year’s results.

Similarly, the Multan board also announced the results for Class 9th annual examination. The results show a poor performance of the educational institutions, as the pass percentage has been recorded was 49.48%.

As per the results, 139,786 candidates participated in the annual matriculation exams for Class 9th, out of which 69,169 students have been declared pass. The Faisalabad Education Board has also officially announced the results for the Class 9th examinations, revealing a concerning trend as more than half of the students failed to pass. With a total of 194,249 students participating in the exams, the success rate was recorded at 48.05%, indicating that over 50% of the students did not clear the exams.

According to the controller of examinations, 93,340 students successfully passed. This year’s results have sparked worry among educational circles and parents alike, who are troubled by the unsatisfactory performance.

The low pass percentage has raised questions about the current state of education in the region, with many calling for immediate measures to address the academic challenges faced by students.

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education officially released the results for the Class 9th annual examinations 2024. Out of 125,715 candidates who appeared for the exams, the overall success rate stands at 45.84%.