State-of-the-Art Nawaz Sharif Park inaugurated

The state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Park was inaugurated here on Thursday. Commissioner Silwat Saeed flanked by former mayor and PML-N leader Chaudhry Sher Ali, former state minister for Water & Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali inaugurated the park.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Kamran Adil, PML-N stalwarts and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The park has been built at a cost of Rs 320 million over 43 kanals land in place of an old vegetable market to provide best recreational facilities to people of the area.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that several initiatives were being taken for public welfare under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that public park was a great recreational facility for people of the area. He said the establishment of park was a revolutionary measure of the government, adding that Park & Horticulture Authority had utilized all resources to give it a green look under the supervision of Commissioner Silwat Saeed.

Congratulating the citizens, the Commissioner said this was the second park of the Punjab province where dancing fountains had been installed besides ensuring quality facilities, in addition to allocating separate play area for children. She said that steel boundary wall, walkway track, outdoor gym, park for children, fountains, public washrooms, electrical & mechanical work, horticulture work, food court and public area were part of the park.