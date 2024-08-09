Family of France’s ‘Mr Titanic’ sues OceanGate submersible operator

The family of French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the operator of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic last year, killing him and four other people. Nargeolet’s estate filed the wrongful death suit against OceanGate in the western US state of Washington, accusing the US-based company of gross negligence. Nargeolet — known as “Mr Titanic” — as well as OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman died when the submersible, the Titan, failed during a June 18, 2023, expedition to the Titanic. Tony Buzbee, one of the attorneys bringing the case, said the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday with a court in Seattle, “alleges serious issues with the Titan submersible.” “We are hopeful that through this lawsuit we can get answers for the family as to exactly how this happened, who all were involved, and how those involved could allow this to happen,” Buzbee said.