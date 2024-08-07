Students call for Nobel winner Yunus to lead Bangladesh after Hasina flees

Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.

Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday the military would form an interim government, saying it was “time to stop the violence”.

The president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of the student leaders and the major opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP), which has demanded elections within three months.

Waker is expected to meet student leaders to hear their demand for the microfinance pioneer Yunus, 84, to lead the government.

The military on Tuesday reshuffled several top generals, demoting some seen as close to Hasina, and sacking Ziaul Ahsan, a commander of the feared and US-sanctioned Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force.

Ex-prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, 78, was also released from years of house arrest, a presidential statement and her party said.

“In Dr. Yunus, we trust,” Asif Mahmud, a key leader of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group, wrote on Facebook.

Yunus has not commented on the call for him to lead but he said in an interview with India’s The Print that the people of Bangladesh “feel liberated”.

Streets in the capital were largely peaceful on Tuesday — with traffic resuming, shops opening and international flights resuming at Dhaka’s airport — but government offices were mainly closed a day after chaotic violence in which at least 122 people were killed.

Millions of Bangladeshis flooded the streets of Dhaka to celebrate after Waker’s announcement on Monday — and jubilant crowds also stormed and looted Hasina’s official residence.

“We have been freed from a dictatorship”, said Sazid Ahnaf, 21, comparing the events to the independence war that split the nation from Pakistan more than five decades ago.

There were also scenes of chaos and anger, with police reporting mobs had launched revenge attacks on Hasina’s allies and their own officers.

Monday was the deadliest day since protests began in early July, with a further 10 people killed on Tuesday, taking the total toll overall to at least 432, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.