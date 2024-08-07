CJP grants 31,680 sq ft of federal land to Balochistan govt

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has allocated 31,680 sqare feet of federal government land to the Balochistan government, to mark the celebration of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. In a letter sent via the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, it was announced that the land, measuring 31,680 square feet and located adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, is intended to be used as an Environmental Centre for public benefit. The CJ expressed his desire to offer the land license to the provincial government at no cost and included documents detailing the terms and conditions of the license. He also mentioned that if the federal government agrees, this gift will be presented to the public on the joyous occasion of August 14, 2024. The donation of the land for the Environmental Centre was officially declared in the letter, which was signed by both Qazi Azmat Isa and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.