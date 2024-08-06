Hareem Farooq returns to TV screens with ‘Bismil’

A-list actor Hareem Farooq is all set to return to the TV screens with yet another powerful character and thrilling script in ‘Bismil’.

The wait is finally over as everyone’s favourite; stunning, lively and uber-talented Hareem Farooq is back in yet another powerful albeit complex character to flaunt her acting chops, alongside some of the most celebrated actors in the industry.

The official teaser of ‘Bismil’ was released over the weekend, giving a peek to the audience for what to expect from the captivating storyline.

Before the teaser, a first look at the drama was unveiled, promising an intense and gripping storyline, revolving around the main character, played by Farooq.

The visuals have been watched by millions of viewers across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the project.

Apart from the Hareem Farooq, the cast of the play also features seasoned actors Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Shaheen Khan among others.

Veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish helmed the direction of the story, scripted by ace writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah, who previously gave hits like ‘Balaa’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Fraud’, ‘Mein’ and the latest being ‘Noor Jahan’. Producer Abdullah Seja backs the project under his production venture iDream Entertainment.

‘Bismil’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.