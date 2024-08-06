Daily Times

Savinho vows to make ‘history’ with Man City

AFP

Manchester City’s new Brazilian forward Savinho has promised to make history with the Premier League champions. Savinho was signed from Troyes for £30 million ($38 million) on a five-year contract in July after his starring role on loan at Girona last season.

The 20-year-old helped the Spanish side qualify for the Champions League, but has even bigger targets in mind in his time in Manchester. “I’m really happy and honoured to be here. I can’t wait to put the shirt on, get on the pitch and show you what I can do,” he said. “I can see myself as part of this group and I will play my best football for Manchester City. “What I want is to work really hard with the coaches and my team-mates so I can develop.

