Savinho vows to make ‘history’ with Man City

Manchester City’s new Brazilian forward Savinho has promised to make history with the Premier League champions. Savinho was signed from Troyes for £30 million ($38 million) on a five-year contract in July after his starring role on loan at Girona last season.

The 20-year-old helped the Spanish side qualify for the Champions League, but has even bigger targets in mind in his time in Manchester. “I’m really happy and honoured to be here. I can’t wait to put the shirt on, get on the pitch and show you what I can do,” he said. “I can see myself as part of this group and I will play my best football for Manchester City. “What I want is to work really hard with the coaches and my team-mates so I can develop.