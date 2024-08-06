JI urges govt to make public IPPs agreement

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday said that the citizens are fed up with the inflated electricity bills and want immediate relief.

Addressing a protest sit-in outside Sindh Governor House in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government that if the nation’s demands are not met, the situation in Pakistan could become like Sri Lanka or Bangladesh

“We do not want confrontation, but we should not be forced to take the path (used by the protestors) of Sri Lanka or Bangladesh,” he added.

The JI chief asked the government to take immediate action to address the issue. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also criticised the government’s agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), saying that they are faulty and caused huge losses to the national exchequer.

He demanded the government to reveal the details of the agreements made with IPPs and take action against those have caused losses to the country.

The JI chief also announced that his party would expand its protest movement across the country. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also demanded from the government to immediately abolish the taxes on flour, sugar, and stationery, and provide relief to the people.

The JI chief said that the government, Chairman FBR, and Finance Minister are all giving different statements, which is confusing the people.

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Separately, the Lahore High Court Bar on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the power generation policy of 1994.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to declare the power generation policy of 1994 as unconstitutional.

President LHC Bar Asad Manzoor Butt has filed petition against 1994 power generation policy, in which the government, ministry of water and power, energy ministry etc have been made respondents.

“One-sided agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) lacking transparency and have been illegal and unislamic,” according to the plea.

The petitioner has requested to apex court to summon all details of the IPPs including the ownership. “The court should also demand the details of the IPPs not generating electricity”, the plea read.

Petitioner said that expensive electricity has been violation of the Article 18 and a burden over general public.

Petition said that the court decisions have set the principle of monitoring policy matters over violation of the fundamental rights of people.