PULSE takes major step to protect women’s rights

The Punjab Urban Land Center Enhancement Project has taken a significant step to protect women’s inheritance rights across the province. Under this initiative, inheritance transfers will now be ensured based on certificates issued by NADRA. The Punjab government has issued a formal notification in this regard.

Revenue officers have been directed not to demand any additional documents apart from the NADRA-issued certificate. The objective of this measure is to ensure the protection of women’s inheritance rights.

According to the Punjab government’s directive, there will no longer be a need for Patwari field reports or other witness statements. The NADRA-issued certificate will be considered the final proof for determining heirs’ rights.

In cases of failure or delay in inheritance transfers, appropriate action will be taken against relevant service center staff, circle revenue officers, and revenue officers as per the regulations. Considering the emotional state of women, it has been decided that a woman cannot relinquish her property rights or gift the property within forty days of the property owner’s death.

A district committee for the enforcement of inheritance rights has been established under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner. This committee will address and resolve complaints. Revenue officers have been instructed that in cases of negligence or failure to include any heir or woman’s name, they will face legal action.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards protecting women’s inheritance rights and restoring their dignity and respect.