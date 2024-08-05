Zendaya’s wet look at 2024 Olympics pre-party takes home the gold

No one is challenging Zendaya’s 2024 Olympics fashion. The Challengers star touched down in Paris for Luis Vuitton, Comcast NBC Universal and Vogue’s The Prelude to Olympics 2024 event on July 25-and her ensemble was an absolute ace.

For the high fashion night held at the Frank Gehry-designed Fondation Louis Vuitton, Zendaya rocked a full-length black sequin dress pulled together by her long-time stylist Law Roach. To top off the ‘fit, the 27-year-old accessorised with a mini Louis Vuitton handbag and wore her blonde hair slicked back for a wet look.

And while Zendaya certainly served one of the most memorable getups of the evening, she wasn’t the only star to step out in style for the celebration, which was co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy. Jeremy Allen White, LeBron James, Sophia Bush and her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris were also among those in attendance.

Notably absent from the occasion? Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland, who is currently back in London starring in a stage play adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Of course, the Emmy winner has a packed schedule in her future as well. Earlier this month, it was announced Euphoria season three will begin shooting in January 2025 after months of delays.

For Zendaya-who stars opposite Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer on the show-playing Rue Bennett on the Sam Levinson-created HBO series is no small task. In fact, the actress previously shared that the heaviness of her character’s mental health and drug addiction journey can cause a physical toll.

“Your body is a person, it doesn’t know that what you’re doing is not real,” Zendaya explained to Elle in February 2022. “My brain can say ‘OK, I’m pretending’ but when I’m doing it, my body and my heart don’t know that it’s not real.”

Noting that filming “can be exhausting,” Zendaya added, “It can make you feel bad because she says and does things that I don’t want her to do and say, but here I am.” Luckily, the Disney alum has a support system on set that makes the job a little easier.

“What’s special about Euphoria is that it’s the kind of set where if I cry, often there’s like twelve other people behind the camera crying with me,” she said. “So, I don’t feel like I’m by myself and I feel like they have my back. I’m grateful for the support we have on this show because it’s the only way you can get through some of this stuff.” The Olympics aired across NBC and Peacock from July 26.