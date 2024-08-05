India’s state terrorism makes life worst nightmare for oppressed Kashmiris

As the sun rays disappear behind Mahadev mountain peak at Srinagar of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the oppressed Kashmiris are being seen locking doors of houses due to human rights abuses and systematic state terrorism of the Indian occupational forces since they invaded the held valley on October 27, 1947.

Breaking all records of oppression, humans rights abuses and state terrorism of modern era, the Indian occupational forces have unleashed terror in IIOJK after the fascist Modi government revoked its special status on August 5, 2019, forcing most Kashmiris to spend sleepless nights due to indiscriminate firing, cluster ammunition, sniper attacks, excessive use of pellet guns, fake encounters where women and children were being abducted and sexually assaulted as weapon of war.

Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai stated that frustration at India’s intransigence and the world’s hesitation to fulfill its commitment drove the people of Kashmir to be more assertive in their struggle.

“Specially n the past 34 years of struggle, since 1990 alone, Kashmiris’ have suffered loss of more than 100,000 civilians – men, women and children, and have borne the perpetration of countless atrocities by more than 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary forces concentrated in Kashmir as an army of occupation,” Dr Fai said.

He regretted that the popular revolt in Eastern Europe countries was observed and reported by international media, but the Kashmir issue has remained largely hidden from the world’s view. “This is the reason that New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has cited that news media in Indian held Kashmir is at the brink of extinction,” Dr Fai said.

Meanwhile, Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah sought intervention of the world community to prevent the robbing of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir of their land, identity and integrity by the Modi-led Indian regime.

Amnesty International, in its letter co-signed by six organizations, had recently urged the representatives of G20 member countries on the eve of its summit in New Delhi in September last year for the release of jailed human rights defenders, politicians and political prisoners of the IIOJK.

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik was jailed in a fake case and funeral of greater Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and laid to rest at night without participation of his family.

These organizations included Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Front Line Defenders and Kashmir Law and Justice Project.

The organizations had urged the G-20 countries, “to raise these issues directly with the government of India in accordance with their obligations under international law and call on India to adhere to its international legal obligations.”

“The voices in this letter resonate with a global call for justice, accountability, and the protection of human dignity in one of the world’s most contested territories,” the letter stated.

Organization of Islamic countries (OIC) has also repeatedly supported Kashmiri people’s struggle and called upon India to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shah stated, “Coercion, intimidation and harassment of political activists, journalists, rights groups and civil society activists, has been a hallmark of the Modi government’s Kashmir policy.”

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Voice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir’s Peoples League told APP that most of oppressed Kashmiris in IIOJK were either being attacked or kidnapped after Indian forces resorted to serious human rights abuses mostly against women and children as weapon of war after Hinduvata BJP regime had abolished special status of IIOJK.

Accompanied by sniffer dogs, Indian occupied forces forcefully entered the houses of Kashmiris even at mid night on the name of so-called search operation and misbehaved with women and children that made Kashmiris almost sleepless.

“The 43 page report of the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) 2019 had exposed Indian security forces’ systematic terrorism and war crimes at IIOJK,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Shah.

The report had testified that Indian occupied forces had used excessive force and pellet guns against peaceful Kashmiris in 2016, resulting in deaths and injuries of a large number of civilians which was a clear violation of UN Basic Principles on Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, he said.

Great Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership.

The brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris leadership in a fake encounter besides issuances of over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus had exposed the anti-Kashmir’s policies of the Hinduvata’s regime.

He said the gruesome violation of human rights including the forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children exposed India’s ugly secular face before the world.