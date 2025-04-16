Global health leaders approve landmark pandemic agreement

In a significant breakthrough, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that countries have reached a major agreement on pandemic preparedness. This 32-page accord was finalized after three years of negotiations and will be presented at the World Health Assembly for adoption in May.

The agreement aims to improve equity in global health response. Key provisions include faster sharing of pathogen data, technology transfer, and a dedicated global emergency workforce. Additionally, a Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS) will be established to ensure fair access to medical resources.

However, negotiations faced challenges, particularly regarding intellectual property rights. While some wealthier nations resisted mandatory sharing, a compromise was reached to make it “mutually agreed.” This approach is intended to promote collaboration while addressing concerns about intellectual property.

Overall, this landmark deal seeks to prevent the mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many low-income countries behind. Leaders believe that by working together, future pandemics can be better managed and more lives can be saved.