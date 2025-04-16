Tragic accident: motorcyclist killed by water tanker in Karachi

A motorcyclist was killed in Karachi after being struck by a water tanker in Saadi Town on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Tanveer, died at the scene, and his body was taken to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The driver of the water tanker fled the scene immediately after the accident. Local police have launched an investigation to locate the suspect, as this incident adds to the rising number of traffic fatalities in the city.

Earlier this week, a separate incident involved a runaway dumper truck evading police in Karachi. The driver later surrendered after a video showed the dumper ramming a police vehicle. This sparked outrage and led to a crackdown on heavy vehicles.

According to the Chhipa Welfare Association, over 260 people have died in traffic accidents in Karachi this year. Many accidents involve heavy vehicles, prompting retaliatory actions from citizens against these vehicles. Officials are urging the public to stay calm as investigations proceed.