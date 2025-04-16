3 security men martyred, 16 injured in Mastung blast

At least three Balochistan Constabulary personnel were martyred and over a dozen injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan’s Mastung on Tuesday.

The vehicle was targeted in the Shamsabad area, leaving as many as 16 security personnel wounded in the incident.

Noting that an emergency has been imposed in the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and the Civil Hospital, the Balochistan government spokesperson said that those injured in the incident were shifted to Quetta – of which two were in critical condition.

Highlighting that the vehicle carrying security personnel from Kalat via the RTC was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED), spokesperson Shahid Rind said that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed Health Minister Bakht Kakar to oversee the situation.

Ordering better health facilities for the injured, the provincial chief executive also warned that no negligence would be tolerated in their treatment.

“The Balochistan government will stand by the martyrs,” the official said.

Condemning the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, reaffirming the government’s resolve to effectively counter the nefarious intentions of “enemies of humanity”.

The premier stressed that the war against terrorists would continue until the menace was completely eradicated from the country.

The incident comes against the backdrop of an alarming surge in terror incidents in the country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan – both of which share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan – facing the brunt of incidents.

However, for the first time in 12 years, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.