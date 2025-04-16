Umar Akmal stands up for Babar Azam amid criticism

Umar Akmal recently defended Babar Azam during a podcast, responding to claims that Babar should leave the Pakistan squad. The discussion took place on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast while they covered a match in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Akmal expressed his frustration over comments questioning Babar’s position on the national team.

When the host asked which player should not be in the squad, another guest suggested Babar Azam’s name. Akmal, who is Babar’s cousin, strongly disagreed. He emphasized Babar’s achievements and stature in world cricket. He also highlighted that Babar’s current struggles are merely a temporary phase.

“Babar was the captain of Pakistan for five years; how can you say this?” Akmal questioned. He felt it was unfair to speak about Babar in such a negative way. He reminded listeners that even great players face tough times and deserve support.

Babar Azam has faced significant criticism recently. As captain of Peshawar Zalmi, he has scored only one run in two innings. Furthermore, Zalmi has lost both of its opening matches. Fans now wonder if Babar can regain his form after being dropped from the recent T20 tour of New Zealand.