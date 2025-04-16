PM unveils massive incentives for expats

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday a special package for overseas Pakistanis, including the establishment of special courts for the speedy disposal of their cases in the country.

The premier made the announcement while addressing the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention in the federal capital, a day after the country recorded record remittances of $4.1 billion.

“Special courts have been established in Islamabad for speedy disposal of cases related to overseas Pakistanis.” He elaborated that such courts would also be set up in all provinces.

The premier added that the Pakistani diaspora would be provided the facility to attend hearings via a video link, adding that they would be facilitated with e-filing.

“There will be a 5% quota for overseas Pakistanis in federal universities. 3,000 children of overseas Pakistanis will be given admission in the medical colleges,” the premier announced.

In addition to this, the premier announced a five-year age relaxation in government jobs for overseas Pakistanis.

In a bid to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora, the PM said that online sale deed registration has been launched in Punjab, adding that a special office had been designated for them in the province.

He also announced the establishment of an international airport in AJI’s Mirpur.

Furthermore, the premier announced that every year on August 14, overseas Pakistanis would be awarded civil awards for outstanding performance in their fields.

In his address, COAS General Syed Asim Munir asserted that Pakistan’s enemies are mistaken in thinking that a handful of terrorists can dictate the country’s destiny.

“Even ten generations of terrorists cannot damage Balochistan or Pakistan,” he declared, adding that Balochistan is not only vital to the country’s future but also a symbol of national pride.

He emphasised that as long as the proud people of Pakistan stand behind their armed forces, no challenge is insurmountable.

COAS Munir expressed deep admiration for the patriotism of overseas Pakistanis, stating, “I am truly moved by your passion for Pakistan. Let me assure you that our bond with you is even stronger.”

He rejected the notion of brain drain, calling it instead a “brain gain,” and praised the global Pakistani diaspora as ambassadors and shining lights of the nation. “You are not just representatives; you are the brilliance of Pakistan that reflects across the world,” he said.

Urging the diaspora to share the legacy of Pakistan with future generations, Gen Munir reaffirmed that the values and vision for which the country was founded must be preserved and passed on.

Addressing national identity and resilience, Gen Munir reminded overseas Pakistanis that their heritage is rooted in a noble civilisation and ideology. “We do not fear adversity; we have never bowed to hardships, and we never will.”

The COAS also paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs, saying the nation views them with utmost honour and dignity. “Their sacrifices are eternal and will never be forgotten.”

On regional matters, Gen Munir reiterated unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, calling Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and expressing solidarity with Palestinians, saying the hearts of Pakistanis beat with the people of Gaza.

He concluded by asserting that Pakistan’s journey of progress is ongoing. “The question is not if Pakistan will progress-but how fast.”