IHC orders govt to remove Faraz’s name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court heard a petition filed by Faraz challenging his inclusion on the ECL, which barred him from traveling abroad. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri presided over the hearing, where Faraz appeared in court with his lawyer. Faraz’s lawyer argued that his client was facing four FIRs and was already out on bail in all cases.

The court questioned the government’s lawyer about the justification for keeping Faraz on the ECL, to which the lawyer responded that they would comply with the court’s order.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the Ministry of Interior and the Director General of Passports had failed to convince the court of the need to keep Faraz on the ECL.

The court ordered the removal of Faraz’s name from the ECL within a week and directed the Director General of Passports and the Director General of FIA to submit a compliance report to the court.