Youth reunion conference held

Youth reunion conference was organized by the social organization Center for Social Development (CSD). The event was held at E-Library auditorium Qazafi stadium Lahore.

Air marshal Anwar Mehmood, Mr. Iqbal Shahid anchor person, Heer Alvi, transgender right Activist, and other guest speakers addressed the participants and said that there is a dire need for social contacts and seminars through social media for the HIV control and information, awareness among the youth and general public. Chairman CSD Mujtaba Subhani said that our aim to provide awareness of Public health, HIV control to the new generation or students. Sehrish Naz, Sheikh Faizan, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Azhar , Shujaat, and students participated in the event. Social organization Pakistan sustainable Development form was official collaborative partner in the event.